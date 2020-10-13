Politics of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

2020 Polls: Possibility of a civil war in Ghana high - Vladimir Antwi Danso warns

Dr. Vladimir Antwi Danso, International Relations and Security Expert

An International Relations and Security Expert, Dr. Vladimir Antwi Danso, has said security agencies in the country must put stringent measures in place before, during and after the polls.



According to him, Ghana is likely to be plunged into a civil war as the signs are clearly written on the walls.



“Look, we are sitting on tenterhooks. Sitting on tenterhooks means anything can happen there anytime”, Dr. Vladimir Antwi Danso warned on Luv’s in the morning show monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



This comes after some National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s youth in Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region held a presser vowing to protect ballot boxes with their blood should the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) try to rig the polls in their favour.



“Do you know how it happened in Rwanda? It happened because these things were happening and politicians were fuelling them,” the International Security Expert told host, Erastus Asare Donkor.



“It is against the law. They have no right to arrogate to themselves what the constitution has arrogated to another group. It is clear police is to prevent crime, arrest and prosecute so the interior part of arresting and protecting belong to the police,” Dr. Antwi Danso pointed out.





