2020 Polls: Lack of mass rallies may hurt Naana Opoku-Agyemang - Kweku Baako

Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako

The lack of mass rallies may affect Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Vice Presidential Candidate of the oppositional National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the run-up to the December 2020 elections.



According to Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, many Ghanaians will not have the opportunity to see her qualities and capabilities in politics without these rallies.



“I was telling some friends that perhaps this COVID situation and the restrictions that come with this which will not enable us to hold this big big rallies may hurt her.”



Commenting on the potential capabilities of the NDC running mate, Mr Baako said “she will not be exposed to the mass rallies or gatherings for us to see whether she has quality and capability. And when I say quality I’m not talking about intellectual qualities. In politics, we have many ways of communication…there are something to say or not to say.”



In terms of academia, he said “I think she is very solid and I don’t see much emphasis there, unless people are digging, digging and digging.”



“But when it comes to as Minister of Education, people will scrutinize it. One, the process she went through when she appeared before the Parliamentary Appointment Committee; the answers she provided to some questions she was asked. She will be scrutinized to find out when she was in office she went strictly by that.”



“her handing over which is a constitutional requirement is also available for scrutiny…that goes with performance and government and that is her story."



Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is expected to add several levels of value to Mr. Mahama to recapture power.



Political connoisseurs believe she may win sympathy votes from many women and minority groups.



It is however uncertain whether she can capture the Central regional seat for the NDC, which plays a decisive race in the election of a President.

