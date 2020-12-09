2020 Polls: EC releases 4 more regional results; Akufo-Addo leads

General News of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

The Electoral Commission has released four more certified regional results of Monday’s polls bringing to eleven, the total number of certified regional results released so far out of 16.



The four additional ones are from the Savanna, Ashanti, Upper East and Western regions.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo leads the presidential race so far with 3,986,803 votes while his main opponent, Mr John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), comes second with 3,528,894 votes.



Ghana's voting ended on Monday in 38,622 polling stations within the 16 regions across Ghana.



They cast their ballots in the general election to elect a president and 275 members of the parliament.



The voting process was generally peaceful except for two persons sustaining gunshot wounds after a shooting incident in one of the polling stations in Kasoa.



The tampering of presidential ballot papers in some polling stations in two constituencies was also witnessed, but the EC reacted swiftly.



The EC has assured the public it will declare the results within 24 hours after the end of voting.



