General News of Friday, 26 February 2021

2020 NPP Parliamentary Candidate Nyanyofio donates to Alma mater

Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio [in suit] during the donation

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the La Dadekotopon Constituency in the 2020 General Elections, Dr. Joseph Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio, has donated hundreds of books to the St. Paul Anglican Cluster of Schools in the constituency.



They included textbooks that cover subject areas such as English Language, Mathematics, Science and Ga Language, which was expected to complement the lack of adequate teaching and learning materials in the school.



During the presentation Dr Nyanyofio said, this was the school he attended as a child and it has contributed immensely to who he is today.



“I stand here filled with pride, honour and humility. This is the school and church that practically made me who I am," he stressed.



He said the gesture would improve academic performance which falls in line with his vision of improving the human capital in the constituency.



The donation was made in the presence of the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Isaac Quartey, Assistant Priest, Rev. Fr. Leonard Botchway as well as the Heads and teachers of the school.



Dr. Gerald Nyanyofio was optimistic that given the needed support, his alma mater can equally produce many personalities who will excel even beyond his own achievements and make the constituency proud.



He seized the opportunity to interact with the pupils and encouraged them to take their lessons seriously.



“I have been at this stage before, and so I believe you can equally make it. With the values of hard work, respect and a positive mindset, you can also make it and even go higher than I have,” he said. Ms Olivia Ama Tetteh, Headmistress of the Anglican 2 JHS, on behalf of the Management of the School, the PTA and pupils, expressed profound appreciation to Dr. Gerald Nyanyofio for the kind gesture.



She said, "This donation came at a time of a global COVID-19 pandemic when parents are hard up and trying all means possible to procure textbooks for their wards. This donation will go a long way to absorb the burden off their shoulders."



She assured Dr. Nyanyofio that the learning materials will certainly be put to good use.



She said Dr. Nyanyofio has been a long time benefactor of the school having adopted some pupils and regularly supporting them with their various academic needs.



