General News of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2020 Elections: Nana Konadu’s NDP endorses Zanetor, stays away from Mahama

Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Dr Zanetor Rawlings

The National Democratic Party (NDP), the party founded by Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, has endorsed Dr Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings’s candidature as Member of Parliament for the Korle Kotey constituency.



Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, the chairman of the party said that the party decided not to contest the constituency because of Zanetor Rawlings.



He advised voters in the constituency to vote for Dr Zanetor Rawlings to continue her stay as the MP for the area.



On the presidency, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong said that Nana Konadu will contest the elections and that, in the unlikely event that she does not run, the NDP will never endorse John Dramani Mahama of the NDC.



“No we are not contesting Korle Klottey. We are not campaigning there. Our supporters in Korle Klottey should do right by voting for Zanetor. We are not running parliamentary elections”.



The host asked “so in presidential, they shouldn’t vote for Zanetor’s party but they should vote Mrs Rawlings?”, to which he nodded in affirmative.



Alhaji Frimpong rejected suggestions that the NDP, by holding last Monday’s press conference, is seeking to take advantage of Rawlings’s death.



He said the party’s chances in the upcoming elections will not be affected by the death of the former president and that they are confident of wrestling power from the ruling NPP.



“We are not linking our fortunes to the demise of the former president. That is not the purpose for which we called the press conference. Looking at the factors on the ground it’s either we are doing better or circumstances have changed in such a way that we think we are getting close”.



He also stated that there is no friction between the NDP and the NDC. He explained that the purpose of their press conference was to explain issues to Ghanaians ahead of the elections.



“There is no bad blood between the NDP and NDC. We are just trying to state facts that are beneficial to all of us going into an election. So that we watch carefully, individual’s conducts, going into the elections. That is all we are trying to do", he said.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.