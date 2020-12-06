General News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

2020 Elections: NDC supporters invoke curses on Police, EC, others

Two supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who are sceptical about the fairness of the upcoming polls have invoked curses on all persons involved in plans of rigging the election.



The two believe that officials of the Electoral Commission have plans to rig the election by dishing out double ballot papers should be killed by gods of the Ashanti land.



Also, they asked the gods not to just kill persons involved in the rigging but also their family members who are not directly involved in the election.



The two also said they have picked intelligence that DSP Samuel Koo Azugu who was involved in the Ayawaso West Wuogon brutality has been deployed to the Ashanti region and therefore called on the gods of the land to strike him dead if he comes to encourage beating of members of the NDC like he did in Ayawaso West Wugon.



To the two NDC supporters, the gods should deal with the family any security personnel who will try to intimidate NDC supporters on the day of the election and asked that they are fair in their dealings.



The two supporters presented eggs, schnapps and a ram to the gods to appease them and call them to action.



This website cannot readily report where the event took place but the two were covered in grass but this is not the first time such a thing is happening. Several curses were recorded especially ahead of the NPP Primaries where some preferred candidates were not allowed to contest the election.









