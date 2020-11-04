Politics of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

2020 Elections: Kofi Koranteng blames disqualification on EC

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

A disqualified presidential aspirant for the 2020 elections, Kofi Koranteng, has described his disqualification from the presidential race as ‘sabotaged’.



According to Kofi Koranteng, who was running as an independent presidential candidate prior to his disqualification, the claims of forgery in his nomination documents by the Electoral Commission, is unbelievable.



“It is obvious the Electoral Commission (EC) was determined by any means necessary, to make sure my name was off the ballot paper,” he told host of Angel FM’s ‘An)pa B)fo)’ morning show, Captain Smart on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.



Expressing displeasure over the anomalies, Mr. Koranteng said he made the necessary corrections when he was informed about the errors in the entry, yet he was denied having his name on the ballot paper.



Mr. Koranteng believes it was a deliberate and sabotaged act on the part of the EC because, the Chair, Mrs. Jean Mensa, took a hasty generalisation.



However, he added that he will be fully committed to probing the matter to find the culprits.



The EC on October 19, disqualified five presidential aspirants from contesting in the upcoming polls. The Chairperson for the Commission, Jean Mensa made this disclosure during an update on the status of candidates following the submission of their respective forms ahead of the elections.



Mr. Koranteng was among 17 candidates who filed to contest in the December 7 presidential polls.



However, he together with four other aspirants- Mr. Kofi Gane, an independent candidate, Mr. Kwesi Busumbru [People’s Action Party (PAP)], Mr. Agyenim Boateng [United Front Party (UFP)] and Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike [United Progressive Party (UPP)], were disqualified on grounds of forgery and other minor issues.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.