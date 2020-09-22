General News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

2020 Elections: Ghana cannot be used for trial and error – Mame Yaa Aboagye tells Mahama

Mame Yaa Aboagye

Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mame Yaa Aboagye, has thrown subtle shots at the flagbearer of the opposition NDC, John Dramani Mahama, for ostensibly disrespecting Ghanaians.



According to Mame Yaa, Ghanaians can no more be taken for granted by the NDC and Mahama but deserve a better leader who can manage the economy.



She stressed Ghanaians have no need for Mahama who would use the highest seat of the land as a trial and error ground.



“Presidency is not trial and error because how can you say you have learned your lessons and seek another opportunity to correct it. The Presidency is not something we joke with and cannot be used as an experiment”, she said.



Mame Yaa made this remark in reaction to former President John Dramani Mahama’s second attempt at the Presidency after his defeat in the 2016 elections.



Mr Mahama has on several fronts encouraged the populace to give him a second chance to be President citing that he has learned lessons from his previous governance.



Mame Yaa Aboagye intimated that the Presidency is a serious business saying “it is not a form of exams that offers another opportunity to rewrite the papers he failed”.



She added; “Never again will Ghanaians be taken for granted, the fact that Mr Mahama is asking Ghanaians to give him a second chance to correct his mistakes show he never respected us …let us punish him on December 7 for disrespecting us.”



She appealed to Ghanaians not to give Mr Mahama another opportunity to toy with the Presidential seat and people's lives but rather reward President Akufo-Addo with more than 60% votes in December 7 elections.

