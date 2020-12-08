General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: Class FM

2020 Elections: Dumelo optimistic of Ayawaso West Wuogon victory

NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Demelo

The National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary candidate in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Mr John Dumelo, says he is “in pole position to win” the seat.



The actor-turned-politician, however, indicated that the team awaits the Electoral Commission’s official declaration to crown his victory.



The Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency has been one of the highly-anticipated spots in the 2020 general elections.



Mr Dumelo is contesting the incumbent Member of Parliament, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.



While Ms Alhassan has told the media in interviews that she has retained the seat, Mr Dumelo remains optimistic of unseating her.



“We're still waiting for the Electoral Commission to declare the final results. By the projection, I am in pole position to win when the results are verified by the EC,” Mr Dumelo posted on Twitter Tuesday, 8 December 2020.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.