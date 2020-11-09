Politics of Monday, 9 November 2020

2020 Election: Akufo-Addo is also going home like Trump – Odike predicts

Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike, founder of United Progressive Party

Businessman and founder of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike is predicting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is going to lose in the upcoming 2020 elections and will join the league of one-term Presidents like American President Donald J Trump.

“Sometimes I hear Nana Addo beating his chest, boasting I have done this I have done that meanwhile, his organizational behaviour is taking him home. Nana Akufo-Addo is going to lose this election and will become a one-term president like Donald Trump. When he was coming, he chastised people for engaging in corruption…he said I’m going to protect the national purse. Today he is the most corrupt president in the history of Ghana”. Akwasi Addai Odike said this during a studio discussion on Nhyira FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

According to Mr. Odike, his decision to tag the Akufo-Addo government with corruption is as a result of the fact that he (Akufo-Addo) has filled his government with members belonging to his family and also Akufo-Addo accused Mahama of giving Nyinahini bauxite to his brother Ibrahim Mahama, "but we can count 50 people in his administration; the worst and most annoying is appointing his cousin Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister”, Odike told Nana Kwadwo Jantuah host the show “Kukurantumi.”

The businessman in his discourse noted that most Ghanaians have not realized how corrupt President Akufo-Addo is because he has been successful in using Free Education to scam them to believe he is performing.

He cited Nana Addo’s huge borrowing as one of the reasons he must be booted out, adding that he is wasting the money he borrows in his government on unnecessary things.

According to him, all that President Akufo-Addo is best at in investing the country’s loan is buying past questions for school children.

“You have nothing to invest the country’s money than to purchase past questions,” he chided.



