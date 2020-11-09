Politics of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

2020 Election: Adutwum charges NPP base with health walk at Bosomtwi

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum leads NPP health walk in Bosomtwi

The Member of Parliament for Bosomtwi in the Ashanti region, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum over the weekend held a health walk to rally supporters of the governing party in the constituency ahead of the December polls.



Dr Adutwum who is also the Deputy Minister for Education and his teeming support base walked through the streets of Jackie, Pramso, Swedru, Abrankesse among others as they canvassed for support for President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party. The walk ended at Kuntenase, also in the constituency.



The deputy minister also urged his constituents to abide by the government’s COVID-19 protocols to avoid a second wave of the virus in Ghana.



President Akufo-Addo on rising COVID cases



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lamented the increasing number of active COVID-19 cases in the country. According to him, the number of daily infections was on the rise with an average of 130 new cases being recorded per day in the last two weeks.



The President in his 18th address to the nation three weeks ago indicated that the number of infections was on the decline with statistics pointing to the fact that the country was on the path towards defeating the virus.



“It appears that we are letting our guard down. Now more than ever, we have to adhere to mask-wearing, handwashing, the use of sanitizers and social distancing protocols that have become a part of our daily routines,” the President said.



President Akufo-Addo, therefore, encouraged political party leaders and supporters to wear their masks at all-time even as they embark on their campaigns in the run-up to the December polls to help minimize disease transmission.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.