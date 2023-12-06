20 million people estimated to be in forced marriages - Report

General News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

The era of the slave trade was the toughest for the victims who were involved. However, several years after its official ban in 1948, there seems to be a modern way of dragging unsuspecting victims to the slavery net.



According to a 2023 report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), about 20 million people in the world are forced into marriages they don’t consent to. The organisation further estimates that some 28 million people are also forced into labour.



This brings the number of people involved in modern slavery to a total of 50 million worldwide. In this regard, Engage Africa Now, an advocacy group, in a bid to celebrate the International Day of Abolition of Slavery, has shed light on some of the prevention measures NGOs and African governments can undertake to eradicate all forms of modern slavery.



According to the advocacy group, Africa should “Develop and implement capacity building strategy that enhances awareness in issues of trafficking and addresses gaps in identifying people at risk as well as enhance capacities of social workers, caregivers in transitional shelters and selected residential homes in the provision of comprehensive care to victims of trafficking.”



