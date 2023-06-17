2 out of 4 suspects involved in stripping a lady naked jailed 15 years each

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 17 June 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Two of four suspects arrested in connection with a viral video in which a lady was stripped naked and allegedly gang raped at Kupelga in the Bawku West District have been sentenced to 15 years each.



The remaining two are currently on Police remand for a week.



Earlier this week, a two-minute video was in circulation across social media platforms in which a helpless woman was seen almost naked with only her brazier on and was subjected to dehumanizing treatment by a mob.



This incident is believed to have happened at Kupelga a suburb of Zebilla in retaliation for an alleged rape of a resident by a Fuleni Herdsman.



General Secretary of Tabital Pulaaku International, Ghana Chapter and Spokesperson for the Fulani Community, Yakubu Musah Bari disclosed the sentencing of the suspects in an interview with Starr News.



“Four have been arrested and were sent to court yesterday. Two have been sentenced to 15 years each, two have been put in remand for a week.”



Yakubu Musah Bari added that the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu will today, Friday, June 16 meet with the Regional Security Council and community leaders on ways to remedy the situation, after which he will pay a visit to the victims.