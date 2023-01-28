2 granted GH¢2 million bail for alleged robbery

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Two persons, who allegedly robbed their victims of GH¢900,000 at Maamobi, a suburb of Accra, have been granted bail by the circuit court in Accra.



George Ayitey Mensah, a 32-year-old Okada rider, and Ha­keem Seini, a 27-year-old business­man, were granted GH¢1 million each with three sureties each.



The court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah ordered that two of the sureties should be civil servants earning not less than GH¢2,000.



According to the court, the other sureties are to be family members, and ordered the accused to report to the police once a week.



The two accused, who have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit robbery and robbery, have denied the crime.



Superintendent of Police Au­gustus Yirenkyi said on January 3, 2023, at about 2pm, the Nima Divisional Patrol Team was on patrol duties.



He said the team encountered a group of people on the Mallam Addo Mosque Road, who in­formed the police about a robbery case.



Sup Yirenkyi said when the team went to the main Nima- Maamobi Highway, they identified victims of the robbery as George Ayitey Mensah and Hakeem Seini.



The court heard that Seini con­tracted Mensah, an Okada rider, to convey him (Seini) together



with GH¢900,000 from Rawlings Circle, Accra, to Maamobi.



Sup Yirenkyi said the accused alleged that two young men on an unregistered motorcycle wearing a full-face helmet and armed with pistols, crossed them on Mallam Addo Mosque, Road, fired shots and robbed them of the money.



The prosecution said Seini claimed ownership of the money but later, turned out that Seini was not the lawful owner of the money.



Sup Yirenkyisaid Mensah, the Okada rider, was captured on CCTV footage, signaling the robbers to cross him a few meters to the scene of the crime.



The prosecution said: “There is a very high suspicion that the two (accused) and the robbers, now at large conspired to commit the crime.”



