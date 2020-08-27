Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 27 August 2020

2 children whipped for stealing GH¢150, poisoning soup of victim

The children are in the grips of the police

Two children have been caught for stealing GH¢150 and also poisoning the soup and water of one Godwin Martey at Sekyere-Krobo in Wassa East of the Western Region.



This incident was reported on the Omanba-pa morning show on Connect FM Wednesday morning.



The Unit Committee Chairman for Sekyere-Krobo, Jewel K. Ameyaw, who narrated the incident, said the two children, aged 10 and 12, managed to enter the residence of Godwin Martey and made away with a cash of ¢150 and poisoned his water and soup with Cocoa Akatse, which is used for cocoa farms.



“These children stole ¢150 cash and managed to put Cocoa Akatse into the soup and water of Martey,” Ameyaw narrated.



But the victim was smart to realise his water had been poisoned as an unusual scent emanated from the water as well as the soup.



Upon several examinations from his experience as a farmer, Godwin Martey realised it was the smell of Cocoa Akatse.



He again realized that cash he saved in the room was nowhere to be found.



A tip-off led to the arrest of the two children.



They were, consequently, summoned before opinion leaders and were whipped as punishment.



Jewel K. Ameyaw again said all the families involved will have a roundtable discussion to settle the issue amicably.





