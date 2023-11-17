€2.37m ambulance saga - 'I have never been summoned to be in court' - Alex Segbefia

General News of Friday, 17 November 2023

Former health minister Alex Segbefia has clarified that his absence in court in the ongoing €2.37 million ambulance case, was because he was not required to testify.



The clarification comes after the Minority Leader, Dr. Casiel Ato Forson, concluded his case on Thursday, November 16, 2023.



During a previous court session, Dr. Ato Forson's lawyer, Edudzi Tameklo, had intended to summon Segbefia as the third witness. However, Segbefia was not present, leading to the decision to close the case.



In response, in an interview on Citi FM, Alex Segbefia stated "I wasn't required. I am not a prosecution witness... I have never been summoned; I have not received a witness summons, so I was not due in court."



He explained that, despite media speculations, he contacted those involved in the case to determine his necessity as a witness.



According to him, he was informed that his testimony would not be required.



He further expressed his willingness to appear if summoned, emphasizing his commitment to cooperate with the legal proceedings.



Meanwhile, the former Chief Director of the Health Ministry, Dr. Sylvester Anemana, the second accused, has initiated his defense in the Financial and Economic Court 2.



Dr. Anemana, in his witness statement, stated that he was transferred to the Ministry of Environment and was not privy to the processes leading to the ambulance purchase after leaving the health ministry.



He explained that he retired from the service in September 2015, the same period when the ambulances were purchased.



"I do not see any financial loss to the state in a contract that hasn't materialized even until today."



Lawyers for the first accused concluded their cross-examination, suggesting that Dr. Ato Forson played no role in the contract.



On the other hand, lawyers for the third accused informed Dr. Anemana that the 15.8 million Euros was a loan for 200 ambulances secured from Stanbic, a statement affirmed by Dr. Anemana.



Dr. Anemana further asserted that the loan process began during his tenure at the health ministry. Lawyers for the third accused clarified that no money was paid directly to their client, Dzakpa, until directed by a high court.



In a separate development, lawyers for Dr. Anemana applied for an amendment of bail terms to allow him to access medical treatment in India.



The judge questioned the application's merit and rejected it, and Dr. Anemana's lawyer withdrew it with the hope of resubmitting it later.



The judge subsequently struck out the application seeking the release of Dr. Anemana's passport.



