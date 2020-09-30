General News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2, 262 Ghanaians evacuated from Lebanon – Ghana’s Ambassador to Egypt

play videoGhana’s Ambassador to Egypt, Dr Winfred Nii Okai Hammond

Ghana’s Ambassador to Egypt, Dr Winfred Nii Okai Hammond, has noted that a total of 2, 262 Ghanaians have been evacuated from Lebanon.



According to him, out of the nine flights that flew to Ghana, three were paid flights whereas the six others, which had the evacuees, were fully sponsored by the government.



Making this known at a press conference Tuesday, September 29, 2020, Dr Okai announced that “Between June 19th and September 18th, these are the number of people that have been evacuated from Lebanon to Ghana. We had nine flights. I’m sure this is unprecedented, three of which were paid flights but six of these flights were fully chartered government sponsored flights and the contributions of the honourable Kennedy Agyapong and philanthropists who all contributed…”



He noted that these evacuees were provided with shelter, food, as well as a medical treatment for those who were sick and mentally unstable.



All the above treatments were funded by government, he stressed.



It would be recalled that some Ghanaians predominantly women cried out in a video showing how stranded and handicapped they were in Lebanon.







Due to the constant torture they go through, they stormed the Ghanaian embassy in Lebanon to seek help. Their call was for them to be repatriated back to Ghana.







Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.