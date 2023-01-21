1Student 1tablet: Your frivolous promises are responsible for Ghana’s bankruptcy – Ato Forson to Bawumia

General News of Saturday, 21 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has questioned government’s source of funding for its intended new initiative to give out 1 tablet each to Senior High School (SHS) students across the country.



The MP wants to know if government intends to borrow more in order to deliver on its promises of providing every SHS student with a tablet.



Senior High Schools (SHSs) across the country will soon be provided with electronic tablets, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia disclosed during this year’s New Year’s School on Tuesday, 17 January 2023 at the University of Ghana (UG), Legon.



According to the Vice-President, “this game-changing development” is geared at providing students with the relevant materials needed for their learning.



He indicated that the initiative forms part of the Akufo-Addo-led government’s digitalization agenda.



He revealed that the tablets will be uploaded with past questions and textbooks.



Dr Bawumia said: “This year, we are on course to provide all Senior High School students in Ghana with tablets that are loaded with textbooks on them for their studies.



“That’s a very game-changing development. We will have past questions preloaded on these tablets that will be distributed.”



In a tweet reacting to the Vice-President’s announcement, the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam MP blamed Dr Bawumia for plunging the country into debt.



“Dr Bawumia, your frivolous promises are largely responsible for Ghana’s bankruptcy!” Dr Cassiel Ato Forson



He added: “Basic schools in the North East Region don’t have tables and chairs yet you are promising 1 student 1 tablet! How will you fund this? Borrow more? Where lies your priorities Mr. Veep?”



