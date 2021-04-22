You are here: HomeNews2021 04 22Article 1239220

General News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: 3 News

19 Nigerians on board VW bus from Aflao arrested

One of the arrested claimed he is Ghanaian

Nineteen suspected Nigerians on board a VW crafter bus with registration number GR 5314-21 were arrested on Wednesday, April 21 by a joint military team known as the Motherland Team at Akuse.

The suspects confirmed in an interview that they were Nigerians and that they were travelling from Aflao to Madina in the Greater Accra Region.

All but one gave Nigerian names.

The one person claimed to be a Ghanaian.

They have been handed over to officials of the Ghana Immigration Service officials for further action.

