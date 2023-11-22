19 NPP constituency executives set to join Alan's movement - Hopeson Adorye

Politics of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Almost two dozen New Patriotic Party(NPP) members serving as Constituency Executives are set to resign to join Alan Kyerematen ahead of the 2024 election.



This was revealed by campaign team member of Alan Kyerematen, Hopeson Adorye who says NPP should expect mass resignations from the party in the next few weeks and months.



This revelation comes after a notice from the party announced the automatic membership forfeiture by Alhaji Saddique Boniface, Hopeson Adorye, Yaw Buaben Asamoa and Nana Ohene Ntow.



Hopeson Adorye who welcomed the membership forfeiture said more resignations should be expected from the constituency level.



“That letter is a waste of time. I knew what I was doing when I declared for Alan. 19 constituency officers have called me to tender in their resignation immediately because of the party’s letter. And before then when Alan declared he left, a lot of constituency executives wanted to leave but we told them to hold on” he said.



He said he has nothing personal against Vice President Bawumia.



“It is not Bawumia we don’t like as a person. But he is not the right choice for the country now. I am not a hypocrite. If I say this, it is who I like that is it. I like Alan Kyerematen and if you check his work you will like him. It is not lip service,” he added.



He said the 2024 election is between Alan and NPP and not NPP and NDC.