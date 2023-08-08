15 teams from 3 Ghanaian Universities partake in the student enterprises competition

General News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

One of the teams from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has emerged as the winner of the 2023 National Demo Students Enterprises Pitch Competition.



McHan Organics from the KNUST’s pitch passed the test of innovation, creativity, and viability for operating the business idea they pitched.



Team Eduvara from the University of Ghana who proposed an introduction of a school management system to promote inefficiencies in schools came third.



This year’s Demo Day is part of the Innovation for African Universities’ Connecting Ghana project which is spearheaded by the Office of Research, Innovation and Development (ORID) at the University of Ghana.



The project is a student enterprise pitch competition aimed at promoting entrepreneurial skills development amongst students from the University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and the University of Cape Coast.



During the Demo Day, each team was given a duration of 30 seconds to present their ideas and business pitch to a panel of judges, after which a winner was chosen.



I5 teams made the cut from the three Universities with various entrepreneurial ideas.