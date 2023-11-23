15 persons fleeing Nkwanta chieftaincy dispute perish in an accident

General News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Fifteen people who were fleeing Nkwanta following a renewed chieftaincy dispute have lost their lives.



The deceased persons were on board a minibus to Ho after they fled Nkwanta, where six persons have been confirmed dead after they were allegedly shot by armed assailants.



The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, imposed a curfew on Nkwanta township.



A statement issued by the Interior Ministry said the curfew, which is from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., was imposed on the advice of the Oti Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument.



The curfew was imposed following the violent clashes in the area, which have led to the deaths of six people and injured several others.



There is also a ban on people in Nkwanta and its environs from carrying arms, ammunition, or any other offensive weapons.



Persons who are found with arms and ammunition would be arrested, the statement added.



Reporting from the area, Rainbow Radio’s Samali Abdul Razak said the deceased persons fled the area before the curfew was imposed.



He said the gory accident occurred at about 4 p.m. when the minibus travelling from the Taviefe direction towards Ho ran into the heavy-duty truck that was ascending the hill from the opposite direction.



The mini-van, with registration number GR 1645 W, collided with a rubbish compactor after it reportedly developed a brake failure while descending the hill, causing it to veer into the lane of the truck.