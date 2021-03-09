Health News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

14 medical treatment sites, other major health projects to be constructed - Akufo-Addo

A total of 33 major health projects were approved for implementation last year by my government, the President of the Republic H.E Akufo-Addo has disclosed.



He said this when he delivered his state of the nation address on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.



He said his administration has shown a commitment to investing in the health sector.



Aside from these projects, the government is collaborating with the medical sector to establish 14 medical treatment sites across the country to help with the disposal of medical waste, he noted.



The government will continue to invest in the health sector and also continue to recruit more health professionals, he assured.



He reiterated that Agenda 111 which will see to the construction of 100-bed capacity hospitals in some districts and 7 Regional hospitals in the seven nearly created regions is ongoing.



He said each of the 16 regional hospitals will be designated for specialised services.



The Upper East, Upper West, and Bono Regional Hospitals will go live on the E-health website in 5 days, the first gentleman of the land further assured.



