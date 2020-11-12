Regional News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

14 injured in gas explosion at Ho

Mighty Gas Filling station in Ho

Some 14 persons have sustained injuries in a gas explosion at the Mighty Gas Filling station in Ho, the Volta regional capital.



The injured persons have been rushed to the Ho Teaching Hospital and are currently receiving treatment, according to information picked up by Starrfm.com.gh.



Eyewitnesses reported that the swift response by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service helped in bringing the situation under control.



Some of the injured persons include station attendants and some drivers who were at the gas station to fill their cylinders.



It is not yet known what caused the explosion as investigations are yet to commence.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.