14 feared dead as tanker runs over passenger car on Amasaman-Nsawam road

A fatal accident between a tanker and a mini-passenger bus (trotro) was recorded on the Amasaman-Nsawam road during rush hour on the evening of Monday, February 5, 2024.



According to reports, the tanker ran over the trotro leading to the fatal incident in which all passengers onboard the trotro are feared dead.



Some gory visuals shared from the scene of the accident showed bodies of the deceased persons scattered across the road, with eyewitnesses grieving their predicament.



Other videos show officers of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department of the Ghana Police Service at the scene of the accident.



The accident occurred around the China Mall stretch of the Amasaman-Nsawam Road.





JUST IN: Many feared dead after a fuel tanker allegedly run over a commercial mini bus(Trotro) at the China Mall stretch of the Amasaman-Nsawam highway.

Akan "Ayra Starr" pic.twitter.com/6c4sBaE5t7 — ANGEL 102.9 FM (@Angelfm1029) February 5, 2024

Viewers discretion:

A really bad incident happened today on the Amasaman-Nsawam Highway near China mall. A truck accidentally rammed into a Trotro (commercial bus) and everyone on the bus passed away on the spot. pic.twitter.com/WVi3FVdBmy — Big Kay???????? (@Official_BigKay) February 5, 2024

This Amasaman road is very dangerous. You can barely see a thing on the road. We contract companies who do not care about Ghanaian lives. How many lives these roads go take before we take road safety serious in this country? pic.twitter.com/KHgJkbKnml — Oloro Babalawo???? (@PapaAtey) February 6, 2024

