Source: Class FM

13-year-old boy who killed dad over GH¢70 granted GH¢5,000 bail

The juvenile was charged with murder but his plea was not taken

The Fomena Magistrate Court has granted bail to the 13-year-old boy who allegedly killed his father at Adanse Pipiiso in the Adanse Asokwa District of the Ashanti region.



The juvenile was granted a bail of GH¢5,000 with a surety upon pray by his lawyer.



He was charged with murder but his plea was not taken.



The court presided over by Her Worship Cynthia Adjei Andy, adjourned the case to August 31, 2020.



The police say the case docket will be sent to the Attorney General for advice after investigation is done.



The minor is standing trial for allegedly murdering his 50-year-old father, Kwaku Akromah.



Superintendent Fii Ochil, the District Police Commander, told Class News’ regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah, that the incident occurred on Friday, August 7, 2020, when the boy was struggling with his father over GH¢70.



The father, Supt. Ochil said, had sent the son to buy him something and was demanding his change.



The suspect allegedly cut his father's hand with a cutlass during the struggle. The victim bled to death.



The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Eastland Mortuary at Adanse Adiembra awaiting autopsy.





