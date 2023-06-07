You are here: HomeNews2023 06 07Article 1781942

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

kasapafmonline.com

13 traders severely injured in lightning strike at Awutu Bawjiase

A picture of that broken tree that fell on the women A picture of that broken tree that fell on the women

Thirteen market women have sustained severe injuries after lightning struck a big tree at the Awutu Bawjiase market in the Central Region causing it to fall on the victims.

They were said to have been seeking shelter under the tree during a downpour on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in the evening.

While it rained heavily, the tree suddenly crushed the women on their blind side, making them unable to run to safety.

In the process, 13 of them were badly injured and were rushed to the Awutu Bawjiase Hospital, Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital and Agona Swedru Government Hospital for treatment.

No fatalities were recorded.

