12-year-old boy dies after stepping on electricity cable at Kasoa

Regional News of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 12-year-old Kofi Richard has met his untimely death after he was electrocuted at yellow container, suburb of Kasoa in the Awutu senya East Municipality in the Central Region Tuesday.



The grandparents of the deceased are said to have heard him screaming for help at the back of their house, but before they got to the scene he had died.



It emerged that the young boy who was on vacation with his grandmother unknowingly stepped on an electric cable on the ground causing his instant death.



Police were informed and have conveyed the body to the morgue.



Investigation has commenced into the incident.