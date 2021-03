General News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: 3 News

12 bodies retrieved in Apam beach drowning

About 20 children were reportedly drowned on Sunday evening

More than 12 bodies have been retrieved at the Apam and Mankoadze beaches at Apam in the Central region.



The bodies have been deposited at the Apam Government Hospital.



The bodies including some nurses are believed to be those who went swimming and holidaymakers at the Apam Beach on Sunday.



More bodies are expected to be washed ashore.



