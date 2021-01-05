General News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

12 Heads of State confirm attendance for Akufo-Addo’s inauguration ceremony

Shirley Ayorkor Botchway is Head of the Inaugural Sub-Committee

Head of the Inaugural Sub-Committee and Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway has disclosed that a high delegation of presidents is set to attend the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 7.



Out of the total number, she hinted that 12 presidents have confirmed their attendance with more to do same in the coming days.



The countries whose Heads of State will be taking part in the ceremony include; Senegal, Cote D’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Mali, Guinea, Chad, Liberia, Togo, Guinea Bissau, Benin, Niger.



The others whose Foreign Ministers will be represented are Gambia, Nigeria, Gabon, Gambia, India, France.



The remaining representatives of countries also include the UK Minister for Africa, US Special Envoy, President of ECOWAS Commission, AU Commission Chairperson. among others.



Madam Ayorkor Botchway gave the details during a press briefing to inform Ghanaians on arrangements being put in place for the ceremony Tuesday morning.



Meanwhile former President and flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Mahama has gone to the apex court to petition the outfit to declare the results of the December elections null and void, which will lead to the rerun of the polls.



On Thursday, December 31, 2020, lawyers of the NDC flagbearer headed to the Supreme Court to file the petition.



Further explaining his decision in a televised address, former President Mahama explained that the results were flawed and as such would want to be given the same treatment then-candidate Akufo-Addo received in 2012 after he challenged the results of the polls.

