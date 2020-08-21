General News of Friday, 21 August 2020

12 Burkinabes, 3 Nigeriens arrested for entering Ghana illegally

Border officials in Ghana have confirmed the arrest of some 15 ECOWAS nationals for illegally entering the country illegally.



They were arrested at about 18:50 hrs by a night patrol team of the Ghana Immigration Service on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.



The irregular migrants comprising 12 Burkinabes and 3 Nigeriens were intercepted at the Hamile District Assembly Barrier while onboard a passenger bus with registration number GN-2357-10.



They were said to be en route to Kumasi and Techiman for farming and business purposes, officials say.



“Their ages ranged between 02 and 53 years”, said the Public Affairs Officer of the Ghana Immigration Service in the Upper West Region, Ibn Yussif Duranah Abdul-Mumin Seidu.



“Our preliminary investigations revealed that the migrants sneaked into Ghana through unapproved routes”, he added.



The illegal migrants who were screened by the Port Health Personnel have been handed over to the Burkina Faso authorities on the other side of the border at about 07:20HRS on 20th August 2020.



Ghana’s borders still remain closed following an outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. Authorities have intensified patrols along its territories to prevent any further spread of the virus.



“Our position and determination on prohibited migration have not and will not change. With the collaboration of the border residents, we’re more than prepared to stop irregular migration into Ghana. Indeed, it’s not going to be easy but we’re leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that undocumented migration is stopped”, the Immigration Spokesperson said.



“Beyond the closure of our territorial borders, the status quo on irregular, undocumented, and prohibited migration into Ghana remains enforced. We, therefore, urge everyone to collaborate with Ghana Immigration Service and all other agencies to end cross border crimes. To those who are complicit in the acts of irregular migration, you’ll be dealt with ruthlessly when caught. The time to stop engaging in all forms of cross border crimes is now”, he posited.





