118 NPP MPs, including myself, support Bawumia - Deputy Speaker of Parliament

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has said that majority of the Members of Parliament of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), are behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in his bid to become president.



Speaking in an Oyerepa TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who is affectionately called Joewise, said that he is one of the over 100 MPs who are supporting the presidential bid of Dr Bawumia.



“Most of the NPP MPs at the last count were about 118 MPs and I am one of them. I speak for myself and my support for Bawumia, and I know over 100 NPP MPs also support Bawumia,” he told the morning show host of Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, Kwesi Parker-Wilson.



He added that declaring his support for Bawumia does not violate the party’s order against active campaigning because most of the presidential candidates themselves have started campaigning.



According to him, the leadership of the party itself have called him to organise delegates in his constituency to meet some of the presidential hopeful including Kennedy Agyapong.



Joewise also refuted the assertion that the declaration of support to persons who will be contesting in the presidential primaries, which is slated for November 4, 2023, will divide the NPP.



The likes of former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen Assin, Central MP Ken Agyapong, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, ex-Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh, and former Regional Cooperation Minister Dr. Kofi Konadu Apreku are expected to face off in the race for the flagbearership position of the NPP.



