10% of young women had sex before turning 15 – GSS report

Health News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A survey conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) revealed that one in ten women had their first sexual encounter before turning 15.



The 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey said 10% of young women aged 15-24 reported engaging in sexual activities prior to the age of 15, a troubling statistic when compared to the 8% observed among their male counterparts.



According to the data, 48% of women and 34% of men aged 18–24 experienced their initial sexual encounter before the age of 18.



The report said the trend has persisted since 2014, with the prevalence of early sexual debut among young women rising from 8% in 2008 to the current 10%.



“The proportion of women aged 15–24 who had sexual intercourse before age 15 increased from 8% in 2008 to 11% in 2014 and then remained relatively unchanged at 10% in 2022.



"Similarly, the proportion among young men increased from 4% in 2008 to 9% in 2014 and remained relatively unchanged in 2022 (8%),” said Godwin Odei Gyebi, the Acting Director of Demography at the Ghana Statistical Service.



The report also advocates for the use of condoms during sexual intercourse to reduce the risk of sexually transmitted infections and unplanned pregnancies, both of which are prevalent within this demographic.