10 injured as locals clash with police at Mamprugu Moaduri district

A clash between locals and the police in the Mamprugu Moaduri district of the North East Region resulted in the injury of 10 individuals on Tuesday, December 26.



The incident unfolded when a young man, accused of stealing a motorbike, sought refuge in a nearby house to evade a potential lynching by the angered mob.



Eyewitnesses recounted that as the locals gathered to apprehend the suspect, the situation escalated when the police intervened to prevent the lynching.



In response to the irate mob, the law enforcement officers fired warning shots, prompting the crowd to retaliate by pelting stones.



The chaotic scene unfolded in the market, leading to injuries sustained by ten civilians, who are currently receiving medical treatment. Additionally, six individuals were transported to the Walewale Government Hospital for further care.



Confirming the incident, Abu Adams, the district chief executive for the area, explained, "What I know is that there was a stolen [bike], and the youth mobilized to attack that person. In the process, somebody called the police to intervene, and by the time the police arrived, the youth too didn’t take it easy."



Adams emphasized the need for the police to prioritize protection in such situations.



"Irrespective of the situation, they have to first protect. So, in an attempt to protect, the youth turned to attack the police."



He acknowledged that the police were also targeted during the intervention, leading them to resort to warning shots.



Adams mentioned, "I am yet to pick the correct details of the matter. So, the police were also attacked at that place, so they had to find a way out, and they started giving warning shots, and I believe some of these warning shots hit some people," as he told Asaase News.



Assembly member Adam Abdulai corroborated the incident, adding to the confirmation of the clash between the locals and the police.



Currently, the suspect is in police custody, and calm has been restored to the Loagri community, according to the police.



