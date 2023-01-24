10 facts about Cassiel Ato Forson, new Minority Leader in parliament

General News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cassiel Ato Forson has been appointed the Minority Leader in Parliament, replacing Haruna Iddrisu, who had been leading the caucus for the last six years.



Ato Forson is a known face in parliament with his role as the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of the House.



His new position was announced via a January 24, 2023, statement signed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.



GhanaWeb looks at 10 quick facts about the new Minority Leader



1. Ato Forson is in his fourth consecutive term as Member of Parliament for the people of the Ajuamko-Enyan-Esiam constituency.



2. His highest education qualification is a PhD in Finance attained in 2020.



3. He is touted as a financial expert and holds other certificates in Taxation, Economics as well as Accounting.



4. He is a former deputy Minister of Finance between 2013 - 2017.



5. He is currently a Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee and serves on the House and Foreign Affairs Committees.



6. He was born on August 5, 1978, in Ajumako Bisease, Central Region of Ghana.



7. He obtained a Master of Science in Taxation from the University of Oxford after a BSc in Accounting from South Bank University, London U.K.



8. His Ph.D. was in Business and Management (finance option) from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



9. Ato Forson is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana, and a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation.



10. Ato Forson is a Christian