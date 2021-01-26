General News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

10 dead, 30 in very critical condition as Bawku bus crashes into Nasia bridge

10 people have died from an accident that occurred in the North East Region

Reports available to MyNewsGh indicates that a Bawku bound passenger bus has crashed into the Nasia bridge near Walewale in the North East Region in the early hours of Tuesday, January 26, 2021.



According to local media reports available to this portal, ten persons including some Senior High School (SHS) students returning to school have lost their lives as a result of the ghastly accident with over 30 individuals said to have sustained several degrees of injuries.



The vehicle which was travelling from Kumasi to Bawku with 45 passengers aboard rammed into the metal bridge and somersaulted many times before wrecking in the middle of the road, causing a massive traffic jam on the Tamale – Bolga highway.



Eyewitnesses say the accident was as a result of brake failure while others suspect the driver may have been sleeping as a result of stress in view of the long-distance covered.



“Very sad news. Had to drive through very harmful temperatures this dawn to the Nasia bridge where this fatal road accident occurred. Reports indicate 10 people are feared dead and nearly over 30 in critical conditions. The vehicle travelling from Kumasi to Bawku with 45 passengers aboard rammed into the bridge and somersaulted many times before wrecking in the middle of the road, causing a massive traffic jam on the Tamale – Bolga highway”. A journalist based in Walewale wrote on his Facebook page.