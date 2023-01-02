10 Army recruits sent home over medicals, indiscipline, 1 recruit dies as 690 pass out as soldiers

General News of Monday, 2 January 2023

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Six Hundred and Ninety (690) Army recruits have passed out from the Army Special Operations Training School (ASOTS), Daboya, under the Army Training Command (ATRAC) of the Ghana Army, MyNewsGh.com reports.



The 690 recruits successfully passed out having started the training as 700 recruits. However, 6 recruits failed routine medical tests while 4 were sacked from the ASOTS for disciplinary issues.



Regrettably, one recruit in the person of Asenso Yaw Charles died.



At the end of the training, Private Akambong Joel Awennatey won the Overall Best Recruit, while Private Awudu Christian won Overall Best in Academics. Private Mannor Mcbeth won Best in Drill, while Private Aabangmwin Yeltuo Isaac won Best in PT and the ‘Barwah Company’ won BEST Company



The Army Recruits were taken through the Ghana military’s 24-week Basic Infantry Course (BITC) 3-22 to become Private Soldiers.



According to Peace Journal, the BITC entailed intense military indoctrination, basic fitness tests and very tough training exercises for the physical and mental fortitude to enable the Soldiers to rise in capable defence of the Republic of Ghana.



A passing-out parade was held at the training school, in the North Gonja District of Savannah Region on Friday, December 30, 2022.



The Passing–Out was attended by the Commander, of Army Special Operations Brigade– Brigadier General Barima Brako Owusu as the Reviewing Officer and Guest-of-Honour, and the Commander of ATRAC – Brigadier General Kwaku Hagan, as Special Guest.



Other dignitaries present included the Commanding Officer, ASOTS – Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Nii Armah Quaye, Senior Officers, Officers, Formation and Unit Sergeant Majors, Soldiers, families and friends of the Young Soldiers.