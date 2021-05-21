1 police serving 768 civilians - Ambrose Dery reveals

General News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, has revealed that there was an increase in crime cases in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year.



According to Mr Dery, he believes that the situation is as a result of the inadequacy of police personnel in the country. He noted that Ghana's ratio currently stands at 1 policeman to 768 civilians.



The Interior Minister has urged the public to assist security agencies in the fight against crime by providing information that can be needful in investigations.



Speaking at the opening of the National Police Command Conference, he noted that: “1 policeman serving 768 civilians is way above the global average…. The need for corporation between the police and the public cannot be over-emphasized, security is a shared responsibility to the success of security services. May I then suggest that this corporation can be enhanced by a shared of information by the police with the public which is better."



He added: “But if you allow the only information that gets there is that these people were killed by arm robbers then the situation becomes difficult.”



Commenting on the number of unsolved murder cases in the country, the Minister assured the public that the murder case involving Ghanaian Journalist, Ahmed Suale and the former Member of Parliament Abuakwa North, Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu will be completed with persons behind them prosecuted.



“Our own JB Danquah’s murder has taken a number of years to be resolved. One thing I want to assure you is that government is committed to investigating every criminal offense to its logical conclusion.”



“All outstanding murder cases will be investigated, completed and prosecutions undertaken. I tell you with all seriousness because I do ask the Director-General of CID to give me reports every week and he does. Not cases are going to be completed within the short time period that we expect but the two cases that have not yet been sorted out, the Suale murder and the recent alleged violence by security agencies are being investigated."