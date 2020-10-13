Regional News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

1,557 registrants added to Volta voter roll

The numbers were recorded after the one-day continuous voter registration exercise

The Volta Regional Directorate of the Electoral Commission has added a total of number of 1,557 voters to the national electoral roll after the one-day continuous registration exercise.



Regional Director of EC, Mr Adukpo Selormey said the voters captured were mostly first time teenagers, who have just turned 18 years but were unable to register during the mass registration exercise earlier in the year.



He said Ketu South Constituency registered the highest prospective voters for the exercise, totalling 215, followed by Ho 207 and Hohoe with 188.



Others were, Anloga 150, Central Tongu 100, followed by Akatsi South with 98, South Tongu 89, Ketu North 82 and Kpando 75 people.



North Tongu registered 60 people, Keta 58, North Dayi 51, Akatsi North and Afadjato South registering 39 people each with South Dayi returning 35 names.



Adaklu Constituency added the least of 16 new registrants, Agotime-Ziope 25 and Ho West 30 to complete the pact.



According to provisional results from the Regional office of the EC, the initial exercise, which took place from June 30 to August 6 registered a total of 928,287.



Again, the two-day mop-up exercise captured a total of 356 applicants on the first day, and 499 on the second.



Mr Selormey said the EC was working around the clock to address all inherent challenges identified by stakeholders to position the Electoral register acceptable by all for another successful election.



He requested forthrightness from political parties to enable the EC to deliver on its Constitutional mandate.





