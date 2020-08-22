General News of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

1.2 million future leaders have been secured with free SHS – Abena Osei-Asare

Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei Asare

The future of 1.2 million persons have been secured as a result of the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme, a Deputy Finance Minister has said.



This follows the introduction of the programme under the Akufo-Addo led administration’s resolve to provide free SHS education to all, as part of a campaign promise.



Speaking at the party’s 2020 Manifesto launch on Saturday in Cape Coast, August 22, Mrs. Osei Asare said three years on from the programme’s inception, it has offered a socio-economic benefit to many school pupils.



“My favourite of the social interventions is the Free SHS programme. I know a comment or two have been made of it but Mr President, we just can’t say it enough and three years on 1.2 million students, 1.2 million Ghanaian children and 1.2 million future leaders have been secured with the Free SHS programme,” she praised.



The Free Secondary High School (Free SHS) education policy was a government initiative introduced in 2017 under the Akufo-Addo administration.



The policy's core mandate is to provide essential education and adequate learning experiences for students and every Ghanaian child who attains the pass mark, as agreed for the year by Ghana Education Service Council to enjoy a three-year scholarship for secondary education.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.