Some Ghanaians describe marriage between Gborbu Wulomo, 63, and 12 year old girl as illegal
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Opinions
Some Ghanaians describe marriage between Gborbu Wulomo, 63, and 12-year-old girl as illegal
03 April 2024
Videos
Opambour speaks on Kuami Eugene's accident
03 April 2024
2441
I get uncomfortable when Ghanaians call Bawumia a liar - Mr. Logic
03 April 2024
9383
Mr. Logic replies Arnold for saying Funny Face should face the law
03 April 2024
6857
‘Enough is enough, come for the kids you left behind’ – Gospel singer Anita Afriyie’s husband fumes
03 April 2024
16924
Did Bawumia misquote Zachariah 4:1 during address at Owusu-Bempah's church?
04 April 2024
1363
Ablakwa drops bombshell on GH¢2.67bn 'dubious' digitization initiatives in health sector
04 April 2024
590
The moment Akufo-Addo was called to congratulate 44-year-old Senegal president
04 April 2024
1810
