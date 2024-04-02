Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Gborbu Wulormo's child bride saga: 2 ministries, police, social welfare intervene
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Opinions
Gborbu Wulormo's child bride saga: 2 ministries, police, social welfare intervene
02 April 2024
Read Article
4032
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Hubtel annouces completion of commercial agreement with ECG
02 April 2024
6236
play video
Akufo-Addo will be jailed if he signs the Anti-LGBT+ Bill - NPP MP
02 April 2024
14294
play video
We will not hand over power comment: Arrest Bryan Acheampong – Analyst
02 April 2024
1871
play video
Fashion Review Show - season 5 episode 2 - FASHION FACE OFF
02 April 2024
7762
play video
Akufo-Addo will hand over power 30 clear days before December 7 – NDC
02 April 2024
1362
play video
Highlights: Stade Malien 1-2 Dreams FC
02 April 2024
2351
play video
Ghanaian lawyer dies in Dubai after scuba diving
02 April 2024
19084
play video
GH¢500 fine, year in jail or both: What the law says about child marriage
02 April 2024
3844
play video
Ghana must elect Christian, Christlike leader - Alan's comment angers NPP activists
02 April 2024
6970
play video
How fake news post 'forced' Sam George to comment on Wulormo child marriage saga
02 April 2024
9954
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.