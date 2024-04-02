Gborbu Wulormo's child bride saga: 2 ministries, police, social welfare intervene

General News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The police announced taking the mother and 12-year-old 'wife' of a traditional leader into their custody after the marriage between the girl and her 63-year-old traditional priest husband went viral on March 30, 2024.



The police statement of April 1, 2024, disclosed two other major developments surrounding the union between Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII to a 12-year-old girl, Naa Okromo.



Aside from putting mother and daughter under protection, the police statement read in part: "The Ghana Police Service is working with the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection and the Department of Social Welfare to provide her with the necessary support while the matter is being investigated."



Joy News is also reporting that the chieftaincy minister has confirmed that his outfit is also engaging with the authorities on the matter especially as it involves a traditional leader and a minor.



“I’m still doing a lot more checks through the traditional authority and the Police Command on the ground because we are talking about a minor here. We are also trying to reach the family of the 12-year-old.



“It is not clear what is happening there and I want to get to the bottom of it,” he is quoted to have said.



Background



The traditional marriage of the 63-year-old Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII to a 12-year-old girl, Naa Okromo, triggered massive public outrage with calls for the arrest of the Overlord of the Ga-Dangme States.



The Gborbu Wulormo received fierce criticism after the news broke on social media of his marriage.



Despite these calls, the authorities justified their decision to marry the 12-year-old girl to the Wulormo and explained that it was part of custom and tradition.



The traditional authority told Starrfm.com.gh that the ceremony was to ward off other men and that the girl was a stool wife.



The laws of Ghana do not allow the marriage of a person below the age of 18 years.



SARA