GFA Past Chairmen

1. OHENE DJAN 1957-1960 2. H.P. NYEMETEI 1960-1966 3. NANA FREDUA MENSAH 1966-1970 4. HENRY DJABA 1970-1972 5. MAJOR GEN. R.E.A KOTEI 1972-1973 6. COL. BREW GRAVES 1973-1975 7. GEORGE LAMPTEY 1975-1977 8. MAJ. O.O. ASIAMAH 1977-1979 9. I.R. ABOAGYE 1979 10. SAM OKYERE 1979-1980 11. S. K. MAINOO 1980-1982 12. ZAC BENTUM 1982-1983 13. L. ACKAH-YENSU 1983-1984 14. L.T.K. CAESAR 1984 15. E.O. TEYE 1984-1986 16. AWUAH NYAMEKYE 1990-1992 17. JOE LARTEY 1992-1993 18. SAMUEL NANA BREW-BUTLER 1993-1997 19. ALHAJI M.N.D. JAWULA 1997-2001 20. BEN KOUFIE 2001-2004 21. NYAHO-TAMAKLOE 2004-2005 22. KWESI NYANTAKYI 2005-

Achievements

1963- Ghana won the African Cup of Nations Trophy for the first time. National coach was C.K. Gyamfi.

1965- Ghana won the African Cup of Nations Trophy for the second time. National coach was C.K. Gyamfi.

1976- A new Sports of Law SMCD 54, 1976 was promulgated to regulate Sports promotions and development in the country. National coach was Carlos Sampao

1978- Ghana hosted the 11th African Cup of Nations and won the cup for keeps. National coach was Fred Osam Duodu

1982- Ghana won the 13th African Cup of Nations in Libya for the 4th time. National coach was C.K. Gyamfi/Fred Osam Duodo

1983- Colts football was given a boost culminating in Ghana participating in the second World JVC FIFA U-17 championship in 1989 and to date. National coach was C.K. Gyamfi.

1986- Pension scheme established for retired footballers. National coach was A. K. Edusei

1991- Ghana won Gold in World FIFA JVC U-17 in Italy National coach was Burkard Ziese

1992- Ghana was the first African country to win a medal in the Olympic games (Bronze) Barcelona. National coach was Otto Pfisser

1993- Ghana won Gold in African U-20 championship in Mauritius. Ghana won silver in Australia-FIFA/Coca Cola U-20 world youth championship. Ghana also won silver in the U-17 FIFA U-17 National coach was Otto Pfisser

1994- First ever-National Sports Policy outdoored; Professionalism introduced in Ghana football (Winneba Declaration). Sports Endowment Fund launched.

1995- Ghana won World JVC FIFA U-17 football championship in Ecuador. National coach was Jordan Larsen

1999- Ghana won second time African U-20 football championship in Accra. National coach was Gussepe Dossena

2000- Ghana Co-host CAN 2000 with Nigeria. National coach was Gussepe Dossena/Osam Duodu/ Jones Attuqueyefio

2002- Ghana qualifies but fails to win CAN 2002 in Mali. Ghana also fails to qualify for Japan/Korea 2002. National coach was Osam Duodu

In a nutshell, after the 1965 triumph, Ghana hosted and won the 13th edition of the African Cup of Nations trophy for keeps in 1978, and four years later, won it again in Tripoli, Libya. The team have won the African Cup of Nations four times (in 1963, 1965, 1978, and 1982), making Ghana the second most successful team in the contest's history, together with Cameroon; Egypt has won the past three tournaments (2006, 2008, 2010) to give it a record seven titles.

Although the team did not qualify for the senior FIFA World Cup until 2006, Ghana has enjoyed tremendous success at the youth level, winning the FIFA World Under-17 title twice and finishing runner-up twice. Ghana has also finished second at the FIFA World Youth Championship twice as well. Ghana became the 1st African Country to win a medal in Football at the 1992 Summer Olympics. In 2009, Ghana became the first African Country to win the U-20 FIFA World cup by defeating favourite Brazil.

With regard to Women Football, the Ghana’s Black Queens has participated in two World Cup tournaments and the Olympic Games. It has always also been Runners-up to the Falcons of Nigeria in the African Cup of Nations series.

Changing times changing needs. Ghana Football shrugged off its fully Amateur Status to become Professional, enabling clubs to be incorporated under the companies Code (Act 193, 1963) as Limited Liability Companies either by shares or guarantee through the 1993 Famous Winneba Declaration.

With the youngest squad in World Cup 2006, strong displays and a host of top players many regard Ghana as the best national team in the African continent.

Ghana hosted the African Cup of Nations Tournament in January 2008.

The team qualified for the FIFA World Cup in South Africa 2010, performed tremendously well by reaching the quarter finals. They were finalists in African Cup of Nations of 2010, 2012 and 2013 maintaining a good performance led by a Ghanaian coach and former player Kwasi Appiah.