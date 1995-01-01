You are here: HomeSportsHistory FA cup

GHANA - NATIONAL FA CUP (KNOCKOUT COMPETITION)

Summary of "Knock-out" Cup Winners 

 

Club

City / Region

Titles

Runners-Up

Last Title

Hearts of Oak

Accra, Greater Accra

9

6

2000

Asante Kotoko

Kumasi, Ashanti

8

3

2001

Real Republicans

Accra, Greater Accra

4

0

1965

Great Olympics

Accra, Greater Accra

3

1

1995

Ashanti Gold

Obuasi, Ashanti

1

2

1993

Okwawu United

Nkawkaw, Eastern

1

2

1986

Mysterious Dwarfs

Cape Coast, Central

1

2

1968

Cornerstones

Kumasi, Ashanti

1

2

1965

Ghapoha

Tema, Greater Accra

1

1

1997

Sekondi Hasaacas

Sekondi, Western

1

1

1985

Eleven Wise

Sekondi, Western

1

1

1982

Medeama

Tarkwa, Western

1

0

2013

New Edubiase United

New Edubiase, Ashanti

1

0

2012

Nania

Legon, Greater Accra

1

0

2011

Voradep

Ho, Volta

1

0

1992

Dumas Boys of GTP

Tema, Greater Accra

1

0

1976

Real Tamale United

Tamale, Northern

0

2

  

Great Ashantis

Kumasi, Ashanti

0

2

  

King Faisal Babes

Kumasi, Ashanti

0

1

  

Neoplan Stars

Kumasi, Ashanti

0

1

  

Tano Bafoakwa

Sunyani, Brong-Ahafo

0

1

  

Gold Stars

Tarkwa, Western

0

1

  

Brong-Ahofu United

Sunyani, Brong-Ahafo

0

1

  

All Blacks

Swedru, Central

0

1

  

Akotex

Akosombo, Eastern

0

1

  

Mighty Eagles

Ho, Volta

0

1

   

Chronology of FA Cup (Knock-out) Winners 
   Year      Club 
  1958      Kumasi Asante Kotoko   (defeated Accra Hearts of Oak, 4:2
                                     in Aspro Cup for Champ of Champs)
  1959      Kumasi Cornerstone 
  1960      Kumasi Asante Kotoko 
  1961      Accra Real Republicans 
  1962      Accra Real Republicans 
  1963      Accra Real Republicans 
  1964      Kumasi Asante Kotoko 
  1965      Kumasi Asante Kotoko 
  1966         not played 
  1967         not played 
  1968      Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs 
  1969         not played 

  1970         not played 
  1971         not played 
  1972         not played 
  1973      Accra Hearts of Oak 
  1974      Accra Hearts of Oak 
  1975      Accra Great Olympics 
  1976      Kumasi Asante Kotoko   (vs. Accra Hearts of Oak, won 2:1) 
  1977         not played 
  1978      Kumasi Asante Kotoko 
  1979      Accra Hearts of Oak 

  1980      Sekondi Hasaacas       (vs. Kumasi Asante Kotoko;  won 2-1) 
  1981      Accra Hearts of Oak 
  1982      Sekondi Eleven Wise 
  1983      Accra Great Olympics 
  1984      Kumasi Asante Kotoko   (vs. Obuasi Adansiman;  won 1-0) 
  1985      Sekondi Hasaacas       (vs. Kumasi Asante Kotoko;  won 1-0) 
  1986      Okwahu United 
  1987      Accra Hearts of Oak 
  1988      Accra Hearts of Oak 
  1989      Accra Hearts of Oak 

  1990      Kumasi Asante Kotoko 
  1991      Kumasi Asante Kotoko 
  1992      Ho Voradep     (vs. Neoplan Stars 2:2; won 3:2 by penaties) 
  1993      Obuasi Goldfields    (vs Dwarfs; won 4:3) 
  1994      Accra Hearts of Oak  (vs.Dwarfs; won 2:1) 
  1995      Accra Hearts of Oak 
  1996      Accra Hearts of Oak    (vs. Tema Ghapoha; won 1:0) 
  1997      Tema Ghapoha           (vs. Okwahu United; won 1:0) 
  1998      Asante Kotoko   (vs. Tamale Real United; won 1:0 ) 
  1999      Accra Hearts of Oak    (vs. Accra Great Olympics; won 3-1) 

  2000       Hearts 2-0 Okwahu United
  2001       Kotoko 2-0 Faisal
  2002-2004  No Fa Cup