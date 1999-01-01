You are here: HomeSportsTae Kwon Do

Tae Kwon Do

Contact: Godson Asem: member of the Ghana Tae Kwon Do National team who has competed in such countries has Zimbabwe, Canada, and South Africa. Awarded the Sports Writer Association of Ghana (SWAG) Best Tae Kwon Do Star in 1999 after winning a silver medal at the All-African Games.
Email: gkasem@qwest.net
  • Website: www.ghanataekwondo.com (out of service)

    2003 Team

    Estelle Vroom
    Mensah Sadatdeh
    Cynthia Dotsey

    Eric Bonsi
    Steven Kofi Yebao
    Godsen Asem
    Arita-Naadei Neequaye
    Seinam D. Dzakpasu

    Coach
    Norbert Amefu

    Official
    Mr. Nah