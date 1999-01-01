Tae Kwon Do
Contact: Godson Asem
: member of the Ghana Tae Kwon Do National team who has competed in such countries has Zimbabwe, Canada, and South Africa.
Awarded the Sports Writer Association of Ghana (SWAG) Best Tae Kwon
Do Star in 1999 after winning a silver medal at the All-African Games.
Email: gkasem@qwest.net
Website: www.ghanataekwondo.com (out of service)
2003 Team
Estelle Vroom
Mensah Sadatdeh
Cynthia Dotsey
Eric Bonsi
Steven Kofi Yebao
Godsen Asem
Arita-Naadei Neequaye
Seinam D. Dzakpasu
Coach
Norbert Amefu
Official
Mr. Nah