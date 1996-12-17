Back

In Ghana, even though 30 percent of all those attending polytechnics are women, only 1 percent of the total taking technical courses are women

In Ghana, there are only about 400 000 Internet users in a population of 21 million.

Of the 120 doctors turned out yearly from Ghana's medical schools, 70% leave the country within two years.

The world's biggest jet plane manufacturer Boeing Co has offices in South Africa and Ghana

In 2001, 85% of the countrys revenue went into salaries and wages with only 15% set aside for development in 2002

Out of over 600,000 registered vehicles in Ghana, 270,000 are in Accra alone and more than 50 per cent of the remaining number, ply Accra periodically. In the second quarter of this year, about 1768 accidents involving 3048 vehicles were recorded in Accra, in which 62 persons were killed and another 813 seriously injured.

In 1976, $20,000 of the $30,000 D. K. Poison received in the title defence against Japanese Fukuyama, was used by the Acheampong gov't to import Mackerel (Tinapa).

After a Commonwealth title defence in Lagos, Poison's purse was used in paying the salary of the staff of the Ghana High Commission. August 4, 1974, Sunday: Ghana started driving on the right.

In 1990, Dhoruba Bin Wahad (previously known as Richard Moore) a member of the Black Panthers, won his freedom after serving 19 years in prison. A New York state judge found the FBI had suppressed evidence that could have helped clear him in his 1971 murder trial. Bin Wahad received a $1 million settlement from state police and the FBI and has moved to Ghana .

. March 2002: Freedom House, an American pressure group, rates only six states on the African mainland as free: South Africa, Ghana , Botswana, Namibia, Benin and Mali.

Cadbury -- one of Britain's largest chocolate-makers, imports 90% of its cocoa from Ghana

Sometimes in 1999, Angolan operatives in Ghana kidnapped Araujo Sakaita, one of the 28 sons of the late Unita rebel leader Jonas Savimbi and flew him to the Angolan capital, Luanda, for a political humiliation exercise.

Ghana joined the IMF on September 20, 1957

There was a reported case on human anthrax outbreaks in Ghana in 1997

The Chief Justice of Gambia, is Ghanaian: Mr. Justice Felix Michael Lartey.

The number of immigrants to New York from Ghana alone increased 220% from the mid to late 1990s

Ghanaians spend about 51 per cent of their income on food. (2001)

Apart from Muslim nations, Ghana has the lowest per capita consumption of beer in Africa, yet its brewery industry is one of the most competitive

29 per cent of children aged 7-14 years are engaged in economic activity

1.5 million Ghanaians live abroad with a total annual contribution of about 300 to 400 million dollars into the national economy at an informal level.

The bushmeat industry is worth $350 million a year in Ghana

Flight-Lieutenant Rawlings was Africa's first military ruler to hand power to an elected PRESIDENT (NOTE: Obasanjo handed over on: September 30, 1979; Rawlings handed on 24th September 1979)

March 1 1966 - Ghana ordered all Soviet, East German and Chinese techniciansto leave the country.

Kwesi Owusu was the first footballer to score a goal at the Munich Olympic Stadium during the 1972 Olympic Games. His photograph still stands erect at one of the Olympic Villages in Munich, Germany.

Ike Quartey's $4.6 million purse from the De La Hoya fight is the highest to be earned by an African boxer

In Ghana the age of marriage has now been set at 18, making illegal traditional nuptials at ages as low as 12

A ritual practice of female servitude has been banned

Female circumcision is banned in Ghana

Komla Agbeli Gbedema, fathered Ghana's first test-tube baby.

17 December 1996 - The U.N. General Assembly appointed Kofi Annan of Ghana to a five-year term as secretary-general, beginning Jan 1, 1997.

Only between 30% and 49% of Ghanaian babies are registered at birth.

Ghana beat Niger 9-1 in an African qualifying game in 1970; which is a record

Togo imports as much as 75 percent of its electricity from Ghana

1992-95. Ghana, saw average growth of four to five percent in the period.

...the gross national products of South Korea and Ghana were the same in 1960. Today, South Korea's gross national product is over 20 times greater than G hana's

In 1957, Oct. 10, President Dwight D. Eisenhower apologized to the finance minister of Ghana (Komla Agbeli Gbdemah) after the official had been refused service in a Dover, Delaware, restaurant.

Former CIA clerk Sharon Scranage pleaded guilty in 1985 to disclosing the names of U.S. agents to her Ghanaian boyfriend. Scranage served the CIA in Ghana.

Only two companies in Africa, outside South Africa, have a market capitalisation of more than $1 billion -- Ghana's Ashanti Goldfields (AGC.GH) and Zimbabwe's Delta (DLTA.ZI).

... The capital of Ghana moved from Cape Coast to Accra in 1898?

...August 1 1962 - Ghana's president Kwame Nkrumah escaped an assassination attempt when a hand grenade was thrown into a crowd greeting him.

...Hong Kong nationals have been granted visa-free rights to ghana

...on May 9, 1980 - Pope John Paul II and the Archbishop of Canterbury met for the first time in Ghana.