KENKEY

Fermented maize meal traditionally prepared by boiling balls of mixed portions of fermented cooked maize meal and raw maize dough wrapped in cornhusk. Another type called FANTI KENKEY, which is popular in the central and western regions of Ghana, is similarly prepared but wrapped in leaves cut from the plantain/banana tree. These are able to keep for a few days to a week. Can also be taken as pulp similar to oatmeal or holicks.

Apraprasa/Akplidzi: This preparation from roasted cornmeal. It is cooked using palm-nut soup as a basic ingredient. This is usually garnished with gravy, crabs or eggs.