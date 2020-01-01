You are here: HomeCountryFood Jokes

Jokes

Kitchens

  • A messy kitchen is a happy kitchen and this kitchen is delirious.
  • No husband has ever been shot while doing the dishes.
  • A husband is someone who takes out the trash and gives the impression he just cleaned the whole house.
  • A balanced diet is a cookie in each hand.
  • Thou shalt not weigh more than thy refrigerator.
  • Blessed are they who can laugh at themselves for they shall never cease to be amused.
  • A clean house is a sign of a misspent life.
  • Help keep the kitchen clean - eat out.
  • Housework done properly can kill you.
  • Countless number of people have eaten in this kitchen and gone on to lead normal lives.
  • My next house will have no kitchen - just vending machines.