Gari

Gari is made from fresh cassava, which is grated and the excess liquid is then squeezed out. The remaining cassava is then fried with over an open fire, on a broad metal pan that has been greased with a little oil, could be palm oil or other vegetable fat.

The result product is crisp and crunchy to taste, and is stored easily and can be eaten with stew or soup or shito and fish. Or in secondary schools it can be soaked with water milk and sugar.

A truly versatile food and affordable too. Also used as a side dish at many parties under the name of 'Gari foto'

GARI FOTO -- (vegetarian, vegan side dish for stew),

: Prepared from gari (dry-fried grated cassava) mixed with gravy with fish and fried/boiled eggs.

25 g (1 oz margarine or palm oil 1 medium sized onion, chopped 2 fresh tomatoes, peeled and chopped 175 g (6 oz) carrots, chopped 175 g (6 oz) mushrooms, chopped 175 g (6 oz) green peppers, chopped 300 ml (1/2 pt) vegetable stock or water hot pepper, to taste 100 g (4 oz) gari (gari is a coarse-grained roasted, grated fermented flour, made from cassava and used as a staple food in a similar way to ground rice)

Cook the onion and tomatoes in the margarine or palm oil, stirring until pulpy, in a non-stick saucepan. Add carrots and fry for a few minutes. Stir in the palm oil, then add the mushrooms, green peppers, stock and hot pepper. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Mix the gari into the sauce in handfuls, stirring constantly until all the liquid is absorbed. Serve hot with a vegetable stew or fish stew.